Bob Layton Editorial: Is the whole world going crazy?

I seem to be hearing from more and more people who are concerned that things are just spiralling out of control.

I don’t blame them — look at what’s happening in Ontario.

Under a proposed private member’s bill, human rights law would forbid you from refusing to hire someone with a criminal record, once the sentence had been served. A job rejection based on police records would be considered unlawful discrimination.

About adult-only apartments, Michelle emails to say she loves her children — but if she wants to live in a building without children some day, that should be up to her.

Klara sees all the stories about plastic and how bad it is for the environment, and she wonders why we can’t just use biodegradable plastic bags like they have for dog droppings.

Ken is fed up that non-renewable energy is now considered vile, as we face the hardships of lost jobs and homes and closing businesses. He thinks our only hope is to expose those whose supposed moral superiority has exceed their intellectual capacity.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.