Signs of the season – Winnipeg readies for winter festivities

A blanket of snow, despite it’s effect on driving and traffic, has a way of putting people in the Christmas spirit. It that isn’t enough, other signs have appeared around the city.

Sunday, city crews moved this year’s City Hall Christmas tree from its original home in Charleswood. The official lighting ceremony takes place later this month.

Monday, city workers started putting up festive lights downtown.

Tuesday, a St. Vital community centre opened one of their rinks for skating.

Friday, details of the 109th Winnipeg Santa Clause parade will be announced.

Every day, Winnipeg shelters are busy making cold weather living more bearable for people experiencing homelessness. Siloam Mission is just one of the organizations helping ease hardship.

Winnipeg is known to be a city of caring organizations and citizens who embrace the outdoors, and its a good thing. The signs are all around – winter is all but here.