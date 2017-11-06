Politics
November 6, 2017 12:15 pm

Race for provincial NDP nomination in London North Centre heats up

A third candidate has entered the race for the provincial NDP nomination.

Shane Clarke, a poverty reduction advocate, announced Sunday night he was joining the race for the nomination ahead of next year’s election.

Clarke has worked in the residential group home system since 2009 and describes himself as a “vocal” poverty advocate.

“I have seen the opportunities that exist in London as well as the barriers that exist for those of us who are struggling,” he said in a release. “I want to represent the amazing people in London North Centre in the provincial legislature so that I can trumpet our successes while also advocating for the solutions that will make London a city where everyone can thrive.”

Clarke joins ward 13 Coun. Tanya Park and London teacher Terry Kernaghan in the race for the NDP nomination.

Deputy Premier Deb Matthews announced last month she wouldn’t run for re-election in next year’s election

Former London city hall staffer Kate Graham is seeking the Liberal nomination to replace Matthews.

Former Conservative MP Susan Truppe has already won the nomination for the Progressive Conservatives in the riding. Truppe represented London North Centre for the Conservatives from 2011 to 2015.

Global News