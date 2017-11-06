Crime
Boy, 16, charged after off-duty OPP officer dragged by car

Investigators say a 16-year-old from the Roseneath, Ont., area surrendered on Friday.

HAMILTON – Provincial police say a boy is facing numerous charges after allegedly dragging an officer down a driveway while fleeing the scene of a break in.

Police say the officer, who was off duty, stopped to investigate last Wednesday after seeing a suspicious vehicle at a home in Hamilton Township, Ont.

They say the officer approached after seeing four males run from behind the home and get into a car parked in the driveway.
OPP say the driver accelerated, dragging the officer along the driveway, causing minor injuries. Police say a trailer on the property had been broken into, but nothing was taken.

Investigators say a 16-year-old from the Roseneath, Ont., area surrendered to Cobourg, Ont., police on Friday.

The teen is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight while pursued by a peace officer, taking a motor vehicle without consent and mischief under $5,000.

 

