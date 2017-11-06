One dead in Highway 7 rollover near Kindersley, Sask.

A man has been killed in a rollover on Highway 7 just east of Kindersley, Sask.

Kindersley RCMP said it happened on Saturday morning approximately 2 kilometres east of the community.

READ MORE: Circle Drive rollover sends vehicle into car dealership

A passenger in the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene.

His name and hometown have not been released by police.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital in Kindersley for treatment of what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said both men were not wearing seatbelts.

READ MORE: Alberta man dead in Saskatchewan grid road crash

Police continue to investigate the cause of the rollover but said road conditions and alcohol were not factors.

Kindersley is approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.