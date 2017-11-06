Canada
November 6, 2017 10:42 am

One dead in Highway 7 rollover near Kindersley, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

One man is dead and another was injured in a rollover on Highway 7 near Kindersley, Sask.

A man has been killed in a rollover on Highway 7 just east of Kindersley, Sask.

Kindersley RCMP said it happened on Saturday morning approximately 2 kilometres east of the community.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene.

His name and hometown have not been released by police.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital in Kindersley for treatment of what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said both men were not wearing seatbelts.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the rollover but said road conditions and alcohol were not factors.

Kindersley is approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

