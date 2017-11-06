FlyGTA launches 18-minute flight between Toronto and Waterloo

The commute between Toronto and Waterloo region has taken to the sky with the launch of an 18-minute flight between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

FlyGTA Airlines started operating flights Monday morning with an eight-seat twin-engine aircraft at a cost of $129 for a one-way trip.

“The 101-kilometre trip between Waterloo Region and downtown Toronto takes at a minimum, one hour and 17 minutes by car. That is without delays,” said FlyGTA Airlines CEO Chris Nowrouzi in a statement. “We know that our 18-minute flight will improve quality of life for people that commute to downtown.”

Flights will take off twice a day, Monday to Friday, from Waterloo at 7:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., while Toronto flights will take off at 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Kitchener-Waterloo is the first of a three-city expansion for the airline as they plan to also launch service in Barrie and London.

FlyGTA already provides service between Toronto Island and Niagara-on-the-Lake with a 12-minute flight time.