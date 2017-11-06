Entertainment
November 6, 2017

Ben Affleck wants to be ‘part of the solution’ to Hollywood’s sexual harassment

By Shakiel Mahjouri
The recent string of men in Hollywood accused of sexual harassment has Ben Affleck doing some introspection.

Affleck, 45, spoke with the Associated Press at an interview for his upcoming superhero epic Justice League. While reflecting on the dozens of sexual harassment allegations that have derailed the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Affleck confessed he is “looking at my own behaviour and addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution.”

The two-time Oscar-winner had his own share of controversy surrounding inappropriate behaviour towards women and apologized after a video surfaced in which he groped actress Hilarie Burton.

Affleck told the Associated Press that “more women need to be pushed to power” and that men need to call out inappropriate behaviour.

The actor also told Fox 5’s Kevin McCarthy he was planning on donating all future residuals from his Weinstein films. “It’s funny you mention that because once Kevin [Smith] suggested that, I decided to do the same thing, so I’m giving any further residuals that I get from either a Miramax or a Weinstein movie will go either to FI [Film Independent] or to RAINN [Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network],” Affleck explained.

“One is Film Independent and the other is a women’s organization, and I just didn’t want to cash any more checks from the guy, you know?” he continued. “I don’t usually bring it up.”

