November 5, 2017 11:26 pm

Montreal elections 2017: Châteauguay results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Nathalie Simon has been reelected mayor of Châteauguay, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Nathalie Simon/Facebook
Nathalie Simon has been re-elected mayor of Châteauguay, with nearly 4,000 votes over her opponent, Steve Brisebois.

Several of the members of Équipe Nathalie Simon will join her on council.

They include Pierre Gloutnay, Michel Pinard, Marcel Deschamps, Marie-France Reid and Alain Cote.

Sitting in the opposition will be Barry Doyle, Lucie Laberge and Mike Gendron.

