Traffic backs up on Deerfoot Trail after more than 10 vehicles crash Sunday
It was a slow moving night for Calgary commuters travelling southbound along Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
EMS said 10 to 12 vehicles crashed just south of Memorial Drive.
Ten people were assessed by paramedics at the scene with no injuries and one man in his 30s was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic in the area was reduced to one lane and backed up.
