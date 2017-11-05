Saskatchewan’s Jorgen Hus signs 2-year extension with Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Sunday that Jorgen Hus, 28, signed a two-year extension to remain with the club through the 2019 season.

Hus was originally selected 31st overall by the Edmonton Eskimos in the fourth round of the 2013 CFL Draft.

The longer snapper, from Saskatoon, is currently in his third season with the Riders after originally joining the team in 2015.

Hus played three seasons with the University of Regina Rams from 2010 to 2012 as team’s long snapper but also played linebacker.

He also spent time in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Roughriders announced on Sunday that international running back Marcus Thigpen, 31, also signed an extension to remain with the team through 2018.

Saskatchewan will head east to battle the Ottawa Redblacks on Nov. 12 in the Eastern semifinal.