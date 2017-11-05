Toronto FC loses 1-0 to Red Bulls but advances to Eastern Conference Final on away goals

Toronto FC lost 1-0 to the New York Red Bulls in an abrasive, ill-tempered game Sunday but still advanced to the MLS Eastern Conference final on the away goals rule after the series ended in a 2-2 tie on aggregate.

It was a feisty affair that saw Toronto striker Jozy Altidore and Red Bulls captain Sacha Kljestan sent off after a tunnel melee at halftime. And things got worse after that with the game threatening to spiral out of control from referee Chris Penso, who issued eight yellows in addition to the two reds.

League-leading Toronto will be without its other star striker next time out after Sebastian Giovinco received his second yellow in as many games.

TFC will play either Columbus Crew SC or New York City FC in the Conference final.

Bradley Wright-Phillips, notching his 100th career goal for the sixth-seeded Red Bulls when a long-range shot deflected in off him, scored the game’s lone goal in the 53rd minute to give the visitors hope.

A Toronto goal by Jonathan Osorio in the 78th minute was called off due to a foul, apparently for what was considered a shove to a Red Bulls player.

