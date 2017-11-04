Stony Mountain man arrested after storage locker belongings stolen
Winnipeg police have arrested a 32-year-old man after he stole and tried to sell hockey equipment from a storage shed in a secure compound.
A large amount of new Vaughn Goalie equipment was stolen and attempted to be sold online. It was taken from inside a storage shed in the 100 block of Lowson Cresent.
On October 31, a man went near the corner of Leila Avenue and McPhillips Street to attempt to sell several pieces of the equipment. He was arrested on scene by investigators and taken into custody.
Officers managed to obtain a search warrant for the man’s residence and found various other items, including drugs, FXR attire, vehicle tires, and Canadian stamps and coins sets.
32-year-old Christopher John Law of Stony Mountain is facing numerous charges, including possession of methamphetamine, theft, possession of break-in instruments and driving while disqualified.
Anyone with more information regarding the case that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219.
