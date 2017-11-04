Crime
Texas judge accused of trying to run car off road, pointing gun in road rage incident

Judge Guy Williams / Facebook
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A South Texas judge has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he tried to run another vehicle off the road and pointed a gun at its occupants.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports state District Judge Guy Williams was indicted Friday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Williams is free on a $25,000 bond.

According to police, a woman called 911 on April 28 and told dispatchers the driver of a Mercedes, later identified as Williams, allegedly attempted to run her car off the road.

In a statement, Williams’ attorneys, Terry Shamsie and Lisa Greenberg, say he is innocent and asked people not to rush to judgment.

Police say Williams was accused of hitting a Jeep in 2013. No charges were filed.

