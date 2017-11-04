Canada
November 4, 2017 4:47 pm

Snow routes declared in Regina

By Marney Blunt Global News

The City of Regina has declared its first snow route, following Friday evening’s snowfall.

Parking bans will be in place along designated snow routes for a 24-hour period while crews clear the roads.

The parking pan will be effective from 6 a.m. on Sunday, November 5th until 6 a.m. on Monday, November 6th. The designated snow routes are:

– Victoria Avenue between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street
– Winnipeg Street between Victoria Avenue and College Avenue
– College Avenue between Winnipeg Street and Arcola Avenue

Snow routes will have blue signs with a white snow flake to identify the 24-hour parking ban. Vehicles parked on snow routes during the parking ban will be ticketed.

For more information, call Service Regina at 306-777-7000 or visit regina.ca/snowroutes.

