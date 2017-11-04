Snow routes declared in Regina

The City of Regina has declared its first snow route, following Friday evening’s snowfall.

Parking bans will be in place along designated snow routes for a 24-hour period while crews clear the roads.

The parking pan will be effective from 6 a.m. on Sunday, November 5th until 6 a.m. on Monday, November 6th. The designated snow routes are:

– Victoria Avenue between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street

– Winnipeg Street between Victoria Avenue and College Avenue

– College Avenue between Winnipeg Street and Arcola Avenue

Snow routes will have blue signs with a white snow flake to identify the 24-hour parking ban. Vehicles parked on snow routes during the parking ban will be ticketed.

For more information, call Service Regina at 306-777-7000 or visit regina.ca/snowroutes.