Up to 40 mm of rain expected for GTA, southern Ontario this weekend: Environment Canada

The GTA and parts of southern Ontario are under a special weather statement with the arrival of a low pressure system that could bring a heavy amount of rain this weekend.

Environment Canada issued the statement Saturday morning, calling for the possibility of up to 40 millimeters of rain beginning Saturday night.

“Appreciable amounts of rain are likely in many areas especially Sunday and Sunday evening,” the Environment Canada statement said.

The statement covers the city of Toronto, Halton Region, York Region and Durham Region.

The Toronto forecast calls for a high of 8 C Saturday and 15 C Sunday.