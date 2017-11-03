Suspects sought after surveillance video shows drive-by robbery in Vaughan

York Regional Police are searching for two suspects that were caught on video ripping a woman’s purse from her in a drive-by incident in Vaughan.

Police have released a surveillance video of the robbery, which happened within a 15-second time frame, behind a plaza in the area of Rutherford Road and Clarence Street.

The video shows a woman standing outside of a building having a cigarette when a grey SUV pulls up beside her.

A man can then be seen getting out of the rear driver’s side of the vehicle and attempting to grab the woman’s purse. When she resists, the suspect violently rips the purse from the victim’s arm and pushes her to the ground.

The man then got back into the vehicle as they fled the scene.

Investigators later determined the vehicle used in the robbery had been stolen and has since been recovered.

Three images of the suspects have also been released to the public in hopes that the suspects can be identified. The photos were taken when the suspects attempted to use the victim’s debit and credit cards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7443 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).