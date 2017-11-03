Fresh post number 3 sync only : Update

The Kawartha Artists’ Gallery and Studio presents “Stretch Marks”. An exhibition and sale featuring works from artist Donna Bolam, her daughter-in-law Dawn Bolam, and her granddaughter Emma Bolam. The concept of Stretch Marks was initiated a year ago when Lakefield artist Donna Bolam decided to forego a solo art show in favour of an exhibition that would challenge and stretch the creative potential of three generations in her family. The show runs from November 15th to November 26th. The opening reception will be held at the Gallery on Sunday, November 19th, 1 pm to 4 pm. KAGS Gallery hours are Wed to Sun, 1 pm to 4 pm. Admission is free. For more information visit www.kawarthaartists.org, call 705-741-2817, or like us on Facebook. Kawartha Artists’ Gallery and Studio is a not for profit Artists’ co-operative, exhibiting original art by local artists since 1990 and is located at 420 O’Connell Road, Peterborough, Ontario, K9J 4C9.Contact: events@kawarthaartists.org. Feature piece: “The Great Pretender” by Donna Bolam.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.