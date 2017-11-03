Brand new house mysteriously appears on farm field east of Regina

A farmer east of Regina was driving past one of his fields last week when he saw a beautiful, brand-new house sitting in the middle of the rolling prairie.

Patrick Maze figured either a moving company delivered the home to the property by mistake or the rig that was hauling it had mechanical problems.

It turns out the house was being transported from Winnipeg to the owners who live just outside of Lumsden, Saskatchewan, but there was a problem with permits so the moving company left the house in the field until it could be worked out.

Brenda Robertson, who owns the house with her husband, says the house was originally supposed to arrive in September, but there were delays because of highway construction in Manitoba.

She and her husband are relieved their new home wasn’t damaged as it sat unattended in Maze’s field for a week, including Halloween night.

Robertson says she and Maze have not spoken to each other but are now neighbours in a sense, even though they live about 40 kilometres away from each other.

Robertson posted later on Maze’s Facebook page that the house is finally home.