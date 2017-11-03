Economy
November 3, 2017 9:08 am

Saskatchewan losses 4,000 jobs in October

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Fewer people working in Saskatchewan as 4,000 jobs lost in the province during October.

There were 4,000 fewer people working in Saskatchewan during October.

Statistics Canada reported Friday 4,500 full-time jobs were lost in the province during the month, which was offset by a gain in part-time positions.

The number of people in the workforce dropped by 6,400 from the previous month and the unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percentage points to 5.9 per cent.

On a year-over-year basis, employment in the province has remained virtually unchanged while the unemployment rate has dropped 1.1 percentage points.

The unemployment rate has still not returned to levels observed in the fall of 2014 just prior to the oil-related downturn in the economy.

In November 2014, the unemployment rate was 3.5 per cent, rising to a high of 7.0 per cent in October 2016.

