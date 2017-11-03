Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, November 03, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

We will gradually transition to a drier weather pattern as we approach the weekend.

The snow and rain from last night will ease this morning when the low exits, and we can expect sunny breaks today and through the weekend. A slim chance of flurries will remain in the forecast Saturday night.

Today’s daytime high range: -2 to 4C

~ Duane/Wesla