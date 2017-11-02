Okanagan forecast

Thursday, November 02, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:

Snow has invaded many parts of the valley. Depending on the location and elevation we have seen anywhere to just a skiff of snow to a whopping 30cm at higher elevations as of Thursday afternoon.

The precipitation will continue through the night as the low tracks across Washington State. As conditions cool down, more areas will see the rain change to snow overnight.

The snow and rain will ease Friday morning when the low exits, and we might even see a few sunny breaks on Friday and through the weekend.

Friday’s daytime high range: -2 to 4C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla