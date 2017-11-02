2 Grande Prairie schools, daycare in ‘hold and secure’ mode over possibly armed and barricaded male: RCMP

Two schools and a daycare in Grande Prairie, Alta. were placed in “hold and secure” mode as a precaution on Thursday afternoon as the RCMP responded to a possibly armed and barricaded person in the city’s Westpointe neighbourhood.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police asked people to avoid the area of the “unfolding event” on 73 Avenue.

Although Ecole Nouvelle Frontiere, Isabelle Campbell School and Stepping Stones Daycare were put in hold and secure mode, police said the public is not believed to be in danger and the incident was not related to the schools or their students.

Police did not say anything more about the potentially armed person they were responding to, except to say that they were male and believed to be alone.

As of 4:45 p.m., police continued to reroute traffic in the area.

More to come…