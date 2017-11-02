Canada
November 2, 2017 7:25 pm

Labour ministry investigating after worker seriously injured at gravel pit near Thamesford

By Staff 980

Open pit gravel mine along Road 68 between 15th Line and 17th Line

Google
A A

The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace accident at an open-pit gravel mine in Zorra Township on Wednesday that seriously injured a 25-year-old worker.

The incident happened around 9:50 a.m. at Ace Aggregates on Road 64 between 15th Line and 17th Line, just south of Thamesford, Ont., Oxford OPP said Thursday.

READ MORE: First Nation member, EcoJustice demand probe into massive flames at Sarnia’s Imperial Oil plant

Police attended the scene and found that a 25-year-old man had sustained serious trauma to his arm after becoming trapped in a piece of machinery.

The unidentified man had to be freed from the machinery with help from Oxford EMS and Zorra Township Fire, and was later airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No other information has been released by police, who say the province’s labour ministry is continuing the investigation.

READ MORE: Toronto bakery Fiera Foods fined $300,000 in 2016 death of worker (Sept. 14, 2017)

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
gravel mine
Gravel Pit
Investigation
Ministry of Labour
Ontario Provincial Police
open pit gravel mine
OPP
Serious Injury
thamesfor
Workplace Injury
zorra township

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News