Labour ministry investigating after worker seriously injured at gravel pit near Thamesford

The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace accident at an open-pit gravel mine in Zorra Township on Wednesday that seriously injured a 25-year-old worker.

The incident happened around 9:50 a.m. at Ace Aggregates on Road 64 between 15th Line and 17th Line, just south of Thamesford, Ont., Oxford OPP said Thursday.

Police attended the scene and found that a 25-year-old man had sustained serious trauma to his arm after becoming trapped in a piece of machinery.

The unidentified man had to be freed from the machinery with help from Oxford EMS and Zorra Township Fire, and was later airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No other information has been released by police, who say the province’s labour ministry is continuing the investigation.

