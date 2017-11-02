Man recovering from stab wounds after attack in Halifax apartment

A 37-year-old man is recovering from stab wounds after an incident in an apartment at Ahern Manor on Gottingen Street in Halifax Wednesday afternoon.

Halifax police say they found the man with non-life-threatening injuries after responding to a weapons call at the apartment.

Police first got the call at approximately 3:48 p.m.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the man was attacked by multiple suspects, who are known to the victim.

Police currently have two persons of interest in custody and are still investigating.