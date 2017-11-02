Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Toronto’s east end

A man in his 20s was transported to hospital following a daylight shooting in east-end Toronto.
Toronto police said they responded to a gun call around 11:30 a.m. Thursday near the area of McCowan Road and Blue Lagoon Court.
Police said there was an altercation and a man was shot in the leg. Authorities said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses tell police they saw a dark-coloured vehicle flee the scene.
Police have not released a suspect description.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 43 Division at 416-808-4300.
