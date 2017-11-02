Crime
November 2, 2017 12:25 pm

Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Toronto’s east end

By Web Producer  Global News

A file photo of a Toronto police cruiser.

Jeremy Cohn / File / Global News
A man in his 20s was transported to hospital following a daylight shooting in east-end Toronto.

Toronto police said they responded to a gun call around 11:30 a.m. Thursday near the area of McCowan Road and Blue Lagoon Court.

Police said there was an altercation and a man was shot in the leg. Authorities said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses tell police they saw a dark-coloured vehicle flee the scene.

Police have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 43 Division at 416-808-4300.

Global News