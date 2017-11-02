Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, November 2, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Some of you will need your snow shovels today and tomorrow…

We will see the possibility of snow or mix rain/snow even in our low lying communities as cooler air mixes with moisture is being pushed onshore from a low over the BC Coast.

Elevation and location will play a big part in the type of precipitation as we will see temperatures hovering on both sides of zero throughout our region.

Signs point to a cool but drier and brighter weekend ahead!

Today’s daytime high range: 0 to 7C

~ Duane/Wesla