Woman found dead inside Saskatoon apartment evacuated for high CO levels

A 41-year-old woman was found dead inside a Saskatoon apartment building that was evacuated due to carbon monoxide (CO) levels on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the 300-block of Avenue R South at around 10 a.m. CT.

Saskatoon police said the deceased was found inside of her home. The woman’s name has not been released.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

CO levels in the apartment building were found to be higher than normal, leading to a complete evacuation.

The office of the chief coroner is also working on the sudden death investigation.