Canada
November 1, 2017 6:19 pm
Updated: November 1, 2017 6:25 pm

Woman found dead inside Saskatoon apartment evacuated for high CO levels

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police say a 41-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment building on Wednesday.

Devin Sauer / Global News
A A

A 41-year-old woman was found dead inside a Saskatoon apartment building that was evacuated due to carbon monoxide (CO) levels on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the 300-block of Avenue R South at around 10 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: One dead in crash on Highway 5 east of Saskatoon

Saskatoon police said the deceased was found inside of her home. The woman’s name has not been released.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

READ MORE: Sudden death at Saskatchewan workplace

CO levels in the apartment building were found to be higher than normal, leading to a complete evacuation.

The office of the chief coroner is also working on the sudden death investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apartment
Apartment Building
Avenue R South
Carbon Monoxide
CO
CO levels
CO Levels High
Evacuation
Saskatoon Apartment
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon Police
Sudden Death
Woman dead

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News