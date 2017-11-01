Arctic air expected to bring snow to parts of Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver by Friday

Arctic air is sweeping southwards across the B.C. central interior Wednesday.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says this will bring snow to the Cariboo region by later Wednesday and then in the Southern Interior overnight.

“With temperatures falling, the Thompson and Okanagan valleys can expect a blanket of snow overnight through Thursday morning,” says Madryga.

Mountain passes between Hope and the Interior will get between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow beginning overnight on Wednesday.

Latest view on the Coquihalla. A band of heavy snow will exit the area and move south in an hour or so. pic.twitter.com/eQLsNuZGhC — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) November 1, 2017

READ MORE: With snow in the forecast, City of Vancouver ramps up response plans

In the Lower Mainland, the Arctic air will flow in on Thursday, which will lead to sharply lower temperatures, says Madryga. Wet snow or a mix of rain and snow will fall in the Fraser Valley along with mainly higher parts of Metro Vancouver on Thursday into Friday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for many parts of B.C. due to this change in weather in the forecast.

In Whistler, rain is expected to change to snow Wednesday night and Environment Canada says the region will likely receive five to 10 centimetres on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a snowfall warning has been issued for the Chilcotin with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected to fall.

Snow will taper off late Thursday as the front moves to the south.