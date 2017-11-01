Bill Kelly: Time to get back to the bargaining table in Ontario college strike

As the strike by Ontario college faculty drags on into its third week, it’s about time that somebody does the adult thing and gets back to the bargaining table.

Over 500,000 students are missing out on their education because of this strike and many of them are worried about losing a semester, or even worse, losing a year and that’s not right.

READ MORE: Ontario college students call on premier to enact back-to-work legislation

I’ve talked to representatives from both sides, and, frankly, both have some legitimate concerns.

The main issue seems to be about job security and precarious employment, and I get that, but, then again, who among us has the promise of job security in this fragile economy?

But what bothers me the most is that the two sides aren’t even talking to each other and the clock is ticking on the academic future of 500,000 students.

Time and space don’t allow me to get into the debate about the right to strike and the collective bargaining process, suffice to say the system has its faults.

But I do know this; nothing is going to be resolved if the two sides aren’t even talking to each other.

Both sides claim that they have the best interests of the students in mind.

If they really believe that, get back to the bargaining table and find a solution.