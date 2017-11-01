Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

As cooler air continues to move in today, our freezing levels will drop down near the valley base by tonight.

This will bring the risk of valley snow for parts of the Southern Interior tonight and into Thursday.

Drier air will move in by Friday and the weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: 3 to 10C

~ Duane/Wesla