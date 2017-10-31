Police investigating after man was found injured in North Regina

Regina police are looking for information after a man was found with injuries in north Regina on Tuesday morning.

At 7:37 a.m., police were called to the 4800 block of Sherwood Drive where there was an injured man lying beside the roadway. A motorist was flagged down by a person standing near the injured male.

EMS arrived and brought the man to hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

Police are still investigating this incident and if anyone has any information they are asked to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.