Peterborough man charged with assaulting, robbing his mother

A Peterborough man has been arrested after his mother was assaulted and robbed on Monday night.

Peterborough police say the woman was at her apartment when her 20-year-old son entered the residence and assaulted her. He then stole her purse and fled the home.

“A neighbour saw the man fleeing the area and contacted police,” police said.

The woman was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A suspect was later located in the area of Water Street where he was arrested, police said.

The man has been charged with robbery with violence, assault and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

“In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic-based incident the name of the accused will not be released,” police said.