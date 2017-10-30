Charles Hudon scores first two NHL goals as Canadiens rout Senators

Charles Hudon scored his first two National Hockey League goals and added an assist as the Montreal Canadiens routed the Ottawa Senators 8-3 on Monday night.

Artturi Lehkonen also struck twice for the Canadiens (4-7-1), while Max Pacioretty, Alex Galchenyuk, Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Plekanec rounded out the attack.

Shea Weber tacked on three helpers and Al Montoya picked up his first win of the season by stopping 25 shots.

It’s first time this season that Montreal has won back-to-back games.

Tom Pyatt, Ryan Dzingel and Chris DiDomenico found the back of the net for Ottawa (5-2-5).

Craig Anderson made just nine saves on 15 shots through two periods before being replaced by Mike Condon, who allowed two goals on 14 shots.

Perhaps most notable for the Senators was the fact that captain Erik Karlsson was on the ice for seven Montreal goals.

Hudon scored both his goals in the first as both teams combined for six goals in the period. The Habs entered the game as the lowest scoring team in the Eastern Conference.

The Habs kick off a three-game Central Division road-trip against the Minnesota Wild Thursday night, puck drop is at 8:08 p.m.

–With files from The Canadian Press