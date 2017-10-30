Crime
October 30, 2017

Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police responded to a shooting at Pape and Withrow avenues on Monday night.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was injured in a shooting near the city’s Riverdale area on Monday evening.

Police had received reports of multiple shots heard near Pape and Withrow avenues just after 9 p.m. A woman was heard screaming and there were also reports of a person on the ground.

Police confirmed the shooting shortly after, stating that officers on scene had found an injured man.

Paramedics said they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, and that he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police continue to search for a male suspect who is described as five-foot-eight inches tall, wearing a dark hoodie and a red hat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police.

