2 people stabbed on downtown Edmonton bus

Police are looking for a pair of suspects after two people were taken to hospital after being stabbed on a city bus in downtown Edmonton Monday afternoon.

A “dispute” broke out on an Edmonton Transit Service bus at about 1:30 p.m., police said. As the bus stopped at Jasper Avenue just east of 109 Street, police said two males were stabbed by one of the suspects.

Both victims were taken to hospital, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say how old the victims were but said neither of them were cooperating with investigators.

Police are asking the public to help them find two suspects. The suspect they believe committed the stabbing is a black man in his early 20s. He is about 5’6″ tall with a medium build and has short hair. He was wearing a gold chain around his neck and dark clothing.

The other suspect is described as a man in his early 20s.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or the suspects is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.