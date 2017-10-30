Canada
October 30, 2017 3:48 pm

Advanced Education Minister Kevin Doherty resigns from cabinet

By Web Producer  Global News

Kevin Doherty, advanced education minister, has resigned from cabinet, effective immediately.

File / Global News
Doherty cited “family issues that have arisen recently” as the reason for his resignation.

He will remain the MLA for Regina Northeast, and Herb Cox will re-enter cabinet to replace Doherty at advanced education.

Doherty has held the finance, SaskTel, Provincial Capital Commission, and parks, culture and sport portfolios in the past.

