Advanced Education Minister Kevin Doherty resigns from cabinet

Kevin Doherty, advanced education minister, has resigned from cabinet, effective immediately.

Doherty cited “family issues that have arisen recently” as the reason for his resignation.

He will remain the MLA for Regina Northeast, and Herb Cox will re-enter cabinet to replace Doherty at advanced education.

Doherty has held the finance, SaskTel, Provincial Capital Commission, and parks, culture and sport portfolios in the past.