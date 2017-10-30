Winnipeg police seize gun, drugs after West End apartment search

A police search of a West End apartment has ended in a long list of firearms and drugs charges.

Winnipeg police said they started their investigation into a “male that was in possession of a firearm.”

On Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. officers of the Street Crime Unit and Tactical Support Team searched an apartment in the 1600 block of Notre Dame Avenue.

Keith James William Stewner, 43, was arrested and is still in custody.

Police seized a loaded gun, ammunition, 1.87 grams of ketamine valued at $180 and 1.34 grams of meth valued at $195.

The gun seized was a .22 LR calibre/.410 gauge over/under combination gun with both barrels sawed off and the serial number “defaced”.

Stewner faces a long list of charges including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and possession of a scheduled substance.