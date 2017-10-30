Winnipeg man facing charges for allegedly preying on elderly women

Winnipeg police’s Major Crimes Unit has charged a 46-year-old man following a lengthy investigation into residential break and enters in the city.

Over a three-week span this past September, police allege Courchene targeted homes of women who were out doing yard work. Police believe he gained entry into the home through unlocked doors and stole the womens’ purses. He then used money or credit cards to make purchases at a convenience store. The four incidents relating to the charges happened all across the city, including Transcona, St. Boniface, West Kildonan and River Heights.

Gregory Francis Courchene was arrested Sunday at the Milner Correctional Centre in Beausejour where he had been in custody since October 2 in connection with unrelated break and enters.

Courchene faces a number of new charges including:

possession of property obtained by crime (x3)

fraud under $5,000 (x4)

break enter & theft

The total value of money stolen and credit card use was around $800.

City police said Monday that Courchene is well known to them and has a history of similar thefts.

They warn Winnipeggers, especially with winter coming, to lock their doors when they are working in the yard to prevent becoming a victim of what they call a ‘crime of opportunity’.