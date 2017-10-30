Five youths charged for vehicle theft

On Sunday afternoon, police located a stolen vehicle near 12 Avenue and Toronto Street. The four occupants of the vehicle got out on the 2300 block of Quebec Street and an additional youth was arrested with the group when they were located on the 1100 block of College Avenue.

One of the occupants of the vehicle was also charged with another vehicle theft.

A search of the vehicle yielded a hammer and a modified firearm and ammunition.

All of the youths except one were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 among other things, and the other youth was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a prohibited firearm.

All made their first court appearance on these charges Monday morning.