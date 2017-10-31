Bob Layton Editorial: Election goblins

On this Halloween day, the election goblins are at work trying to see into the future, say a year and a half from now.

You heard me give former NDP MLA Karen McPherson the benefit of the doubt when she crossed the floor to sit as an independent.

People told me that would not last long and they were right. Some thought she was leaving a sinking ship and waiting to see who wanted her.

Now she’s going to the Alberta Party. Maybe she’ll be joined by conservatives unhappy with the Jason Kenney election — but do we really want another repeat of the Wildrose floor-crossing fiasco?

As expected, Kenney won the UCP leadership and, as expected, Premier Notley is delighted to have an opponent she can label as far right.

Also, as expected, Kenney will now run in a safe Calgary byelection.

So, in some regards, the Alberta pre-election universe is unfolding as we thought it would.

What we don’t know is whether, as the NDP and the UCP battle over the carbon tax and other issues, the Alberta Party will get enough momentum to split the vote, or even come up the middle.

Let me know what you think will happen. Will it be a trick or a treat?

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.