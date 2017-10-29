Suspect in northern Alberta police pursuit rams cruiser before stolen tractors gets stuck in ditch

A bizarre police chase that led RCMP officers through several rural properties on foot, finally ended Saturday afternoon with the arrest of two individuals.

RCMP officers responding to a complaint of a suspicious person arrived at a rural property in the Tiger Lily area, northwest of Barrhead.

Once on scene, the officers learned a man and woman were travelling in a stolen vehicle. Both suspects fled on foot once police were called.

Officers managed to arrest the woman near Highway 655, after a short foot chase.

The male suspect managed to evade police by running into a wooded-area and eventually stealing a tractor from a farmers field.

Police set up roadblocks nearby in an attempt to stop the tractor, but the suspect used the front-end loader to ram a police vehicle.

Officers alerted nearby Westlock and Mayerthorpe RCMP to warn on-coming traffic of the machinery on the highway.

After a 45 minute pursuit, the suspect attempted to avoid a second roadblock by driving into the ditch where the tractor got stuck.

41-year-old Craig Morris Benson of Mayerthorpe faces several charges including assaulting a peace officer, and resisting arrest. He is scheduled to appear in Barrhead Provincial Court on November 14.

41-year-old Amber Lorraine Smith of Mayerthorpe also faces several charges. Smith is scheduled to appear in Westlock Provincial Court on November 1.

Both have been remanded into custody until their court appearances.