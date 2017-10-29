Strong winds expected to batter B.C.’s south coast

Hold on to your hats.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, warning of strong winds on Sunday.

The central and western areas of the Fraser Valley and southeast Metro Vancouver, including Surrey and Langley, are expected to bear the brunt of the gusts.

The weather agency says strong outflow winds of 70 to 90 kilometres per hour have developed in the mainland valleys and north and central coasts.

Outflow winds have kicked in. 17C at #Abbotsford! It jumped by 10C past hour. #Squamish by 8C in two hours, sitting at 18C at 9am. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/huHrseG91R — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) October 29, 2017

Some areas of the Fraser Valley are also experiencing some unseasonably warm weather on Sunday due to those same outflow winds, said Environment Canada Meteorologist Jonathan Bau.

“Part of it is the air warming as it descends from the interior. But there’s also a layer of warm air aloft. So when the wind makes it down to the surface, it brings that warm air that is sitting above us, up at the top of the mountains, down to the surface,” he said.

“And yes, we saw Abbotsford jump 10 degrees once that wind surfaces.”

Northeast winds of 50 to 70 kilometres per hour, with gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour are also forecast to develop over Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley, and could extend to the Southern Gulf Islands and parts of Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada says the outflow winds are expected to taper off by Monday morning, as the pressure system over the province’s interior weakens.