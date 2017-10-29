Halifax police search for suspect who pulled gun in Duncan St. area
Halifax Regional Police say they’re looking for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery.
They say a 24-year-old woman was walking along Duncan St. near Chebucto Rd. just after 1 a.m. on Sunday when she was approached by a man who pulled a handgun out of his pocket and demanded money.
The suspect left after realizing the woman didn’t have any money. She was uninjured.
Police say they used a K-9 unit to search the area, however, as of Sunday morning, there is no one in custody.
The suspect is described as an 6′ tall man with an average build.
Police said they believe he is around 22 years old and was wearing a black hoodie, dark pants and a doctor’s mask at the time of the incident.
They’re asking anyone with information related to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers.
