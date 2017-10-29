Crime
Police seek suspect in Burlington bank robbery

Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery at the TD Canada Trust on Guelph Line in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a bank robbery in Burlington.

Police say a lone male suspect entered the TD Canada Trust at 500 Guelph Line at about 12:25 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect gave the teller a note demanding cash and suggested he was armed with a weapon.

He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank, and was last seen running westbound on Eileen Drive.

No one was injured and no weapon was seen during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a man between 35 and 40 years old with no facial hair, between 5’8″ and 5’9″, medium build between 170 and 180 lbs. and wearing a black toque, yellow and black rain jacket, blue jeans, and black running shoes with white trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Phil Vandenbeukel of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau Robbery Team at 905-825-4747 ext. 2343 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

