Crime
October 27, 2017 1:44 pm
Updated: October 27, 2017 1:46 pm

Vehicle allegedly hits 2 people on picket line at St. Lawrence College, police investigating

By Staff The Canadian Press

KINGSTON, Ont. – Police say they are investigating an incident where two people on a picket line at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., were allegedly hit by a pickup truck.

They say officers responded to a report late Thursday morning that the pair had been hit by the vehicle that refused to stop for them.

Investigators say the pickup and driver were located on Thursday afternoon.

They say the investigation is ongoing as officers continue to interview witnesses and collect video evidence.

A faculty strike involving more than 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians at the province’s 24 colleges began on Oct. 15. No talks are scheduled.

Police are reminding drivers that people walking a picket line are lawfully allowed to communicate information peacefully to anyone about to enter or leave picketed premises.

