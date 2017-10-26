Drug lab investigation leads to arrests of 2 men in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police have made two arrests in connection with a drug lab investigation in Mississauga.

Officers responded to a commercial property on Hensall Circle, in the area of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road, on Thursday evening.

“We’ve got two adult males in custody in relation to this particular incident,” Const. Lori Murphy told AM640. “I don’t have any further information as to any charges, however the investigation is ongoing.”

Murphy said there was no information on what type of drug was discovered or what industry the commercial business operates in.

Police said there are no further concerns to public safety.

Anyone with information in regards to the investigation is urged to contact Peel police.