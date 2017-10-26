Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after colliding into downtown Toronto pole

A motorcycle rider has been transported to hospital in serious condition after colliding into a pole in downtown Toronto on Thursday evening.

Toronto police reported just after 8 p.m. that paramedics were at the scene at Lake Shore Boulevard and Lower Spadina Avenue.

A motorcycle had reportedly crashed into a pole, although it’s not yet known if any other vehicles were involved.

An update from police shortly after said the rider had been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact police.