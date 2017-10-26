Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after colliding into downtown Toronto pole
A motorcycle rider has been transported to hospital in serious condition after colliding into a pole in downtown Toronto on Thursday evening.
Toronto police reported just after 8 p.m. that paramedics were at the scene at Lake Shore Boulevard and Lower Spadina Avenue.
A motorcycle had reportedly crashed into a pole, although it’s not yet known if any other vehicles were involved.
An update from police shortly after said the rider had been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact police.
