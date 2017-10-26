Canada
October 26, 2017 8:20 pm

Elderly woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

A woman was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in North York Thursday evening.

Don Mitchell / AM 640 / Toronto
An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s north end on Thursday evening.

Toronto police reported around 7:30 p.m. that the collision happened at Hendon and Eldora avenues, in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West area.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, paramedics said.

Toronto police closed roads in the area to allow for an investigation.

More to come…

