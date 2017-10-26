B.C. man donates $7.5 million to the local hockey team he never got to play for

A B.C.-born man who never made his hometown’s Junior B hockey team has promised millions to make sure other young people there can realize their dreams.

Mike Gould, who was born in Kimberley and now lives in Calgary, grew up playing hockey.

He never made the the Kimberley Dynamiters, but now he wants to make sure other young players have that chance.

Gould has promised $7.5 million to the team and to support minor hockey in Kimberley.

“We’re overwhelmed, it’s something that never happens, and we’re extremely excited about it,” said James Leroux, president of the Kimberley Dynamiters.

“There are few and far between donations of this size.”

Gould won the EuroMillions Lottery in the United Kingdom in 2008; after investing and saving, he had enough money to make the large donation to his hometown hockey team.

The money will help pay for a team bus and make minor hockey more affordable.

“It’s fairly expensive,” Leroux said of the cost of playing hockey. “Any reports that you see that minor hockey is dwindling in Canada, it’s mostly because of cost and travel.”

Gould told Leroux that some of the best moments of his life came while playing hockey.

“We’re so appreciated that he wanted to come and give some of his money,” Leroux added.

“Kimberley’s a hockey town. It’s a really important gathering in this town so it’s pretty exciting.”

Gould hasn’t signed over the money yet but people are already making plans for how to spend it.

“We’ll be using the funds to sustain the team many years into the future and we’ll also be supporting minor hockey in Kimberley as well,” said Dynamiters board member Troy Pollock.

“We really want to honour the donor’s wishes on growing hockey in Kimberley.”

