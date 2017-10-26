Suspect in custody after woman stabbed in east-end Toronto apartment
Police say a man is in custody after a woman was stabbed multiple times in an east-end Toronto apartment.
Toronto police said officers responded to a call around 6 a.m. at an apartment unit on Glen Everest Road near Kingston Road.
A woman was located with multiple stab wounds and taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not released the age or identity of the victim or the suspect.
